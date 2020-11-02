If you’re considering taking a trip to New Hampshire, you’ll find nothing short of beautiful beaches, lively villages, and amazing historic sites. Here is a list of the 19 best places to visit in New Hampshire for your next adventure.

1. Lost River Gorge

Website: www.findlostriver.com

Address: Route 112, Kinsman Notch, New Hampshire

The Lost River Gorge was created during the last Ice Age when the ice and water from glaciers began melting and moving rapidly. This rapid movement carved this magnificent, natural wonder into granite and glacial boulders.

Today, Lost River travels through narrow caves, huge potholes, and beautiful, long waterfalls. Above the river sits a vibrant garden of wildflowers, a trail for you to adventure on, and a suspension bridge leading to a 750-foot boardwalk.

2. Fall Foliage Drives

Location: White Mountains, New Hampshire

The most beautiful time of year is when yellow and orange leaves from birches paint the sidewalks and highways. New Hampshire’s winding roads, highways, and tree-lined streets will all bring you magnificent views of the autumn wonderland.

Following the Connecticut River up to the Vermont mountains will take you on a trip with fiery maples and greenery bursting from every inch of the villages.

You can get views of the beautiful White Mountains by heading north of Squam Lake and voyaging along the roads of Tamworth, Sandwich, And Holderness. You can only enjoy a scenic cruise on Lake Sunapee and Lake Winnipesaukee to view the mountains.

3. Mt. Monadnock

Website: https://www.nhstateparks.org/visit/state-parks/monadnock-state-park

Address: 116 Poole Road Jaffrey, NH 03452

Standing alone with unobstructed views from its summit, Mt. Monadnock has many qualities that are adored by hikers. This mountain can be climbed in one day, is a great day trip from Boston, and has versatile trails with alternative routes for hikers craving solitude.

Mt. Monadnock allows you to see all the beautiful foliage of fall while overlooking the vibrant, scarlet forests and all the bright, green villages in the whole corner of southwest New Hampshire.

With gorgeous views and an easy climb, it’s easy to see why Mt. Monadnock ranks among the 19 best places to visit in New Hampshire.

4. Story Land

Website: https://www.storylandnh.com/

Address: NH Route 16, Glen, New Hampshire

This amusement park allows kids to feel like they’re living out their favorite fairy tales. It’s as if their storybooks have opened up right in front of them, creating vivacious scenes of pirates, princesses, and pumpkins.

At Story Land, kids can take a wild ride in wooden pirate ships, feel like they’re soaring through the clouds on the Great Balloon Chase Ferris Wheel, and win fun prizes playing the Lucky Rubber Ducky Game. Each ride and attraction provoke a sense of wonder and imagination that kids of all ages will love.

5. Whales Tale Water Park

Website: https://whalestalewaterpark.net/

Address: 481 Daniel Webster Highway (Rt. 3) Lincoln, NH 03251

This water park rips and runs across the White Mountains with an extensive selection of rides. You can slip and slide down thrilling flumes, perfect for the thrill-seeker. Whales Tale also offers a children’s area, free delicious pizza and burgers, and plentiful parking.

With all these fantastic amenities, thrills, and flair, the park gets incredibly busy on hot days. Visiting during cloudy days is recommended to maximize your fun.

6. Ice Castles

Website: https://icecastles.com/new-hampshire

Address: 24 Clark Farm Road North Woodstock, NH, 03262

The true embodiment of “Winter Wonderland.”

Ice Castle provides you with a magical experience of icy slides, flowing fountains, frozen tunnels, and chilly caves, all hand-built from icicles. Get immersed in this frozen attraction at night with enchanting LED lights that synchronize to the music.

If you get too cold, enjoy a hot chocolate, sweet apple cider, or other warm, delectable treats. Tickets sell out incredibly fast, so buy yours early on the website.

7. Strawbery Banke Museum

Website: www.strawberybanke.org

Address: 454 Court Street, Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Enter Strawberry Banke and watch interpreters in full costume show you skills, cooking, and crafts from a variety of periods. With the museum being made of homes from four whole centuries of Portsmouth, you’ll have a wide range of authentic enjoyment.

Visit the World War II market, catch a musical or historical show, or stroll through the period gardens. Your visit be anything but ordinary!

8. Castle In The Clouds

Website: https://www.castleintheclouds.org/

Address: 455 Old Mountain Rd, Moultonborough, NH 03254

The large estate, Castle in the Clouds, sits atop a mountain and offers activities like hiking and horseback riding. The breathtaking views and immersive activities allow for great photos and a lot of fun. Starting with a tour and ending with a restaurant near rushing waterfalls with panoramic views make the Castle in the Clouds one of the 19 best places to visit in New Hampshire.

9. Kancamagus Highway and White Mountain National Forest

Website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/whitemountain

White Mountain National Forest address: 71 White Mountain Drive, Campton NH 03223

Kancamagus Highway is a scenic, winding road that stretches for 35 miles over the White Mountains. The White Mountain National Forest offers beautiful views at the pull-outs, especially during fall. Visit Swift River for swimming and a nice picnic.

Then hike along the Sabuda Falls for a view of the magnificent waterfalls and potholes.The highway stops in Lincoln at the Loon Mountains. You can indulge in the winter ski resort or the year-round sports games.

10. North Conway(Cranmore) and Mount Washington Valley Ski Resort

Cranmore:

Website: https://www.cranmore.com/

Address: 239 Skimobile Road, North Conway, NH 03860

Mt. Washington Valley

Website: https://mtwashingtonvalley.org/snowmuchfun/alpine-snowboarding.cfm

Address: 2617 Main St., North Conway, NH 03860

There are six resorts in Mr. Washington Valley, and all of them provide guests with modern lifts and trails. North Conway offers guests fun activities to enjoy after skiing. Both resorts offer Nordic skiing, sledding, ice skating, dog sledding, and snowshoeing, making them appealing to downhill skiing lovers.

During the summer, visit Ariel Adventure Park to ride thrilling coasters. Visit Attitash Bear Peak to ride water slides, bike down mountain trails, and go horseback riding. Mt. Washington also offers exhilarating ziplines to get a lovely view of the mountains.

North Conway is the shopping center for skiers who enjoy outlet stores and tax-free shopping during all seasons.

11. Hampton Beach

Website: https://hamptonbeach.org/

Address: 160 Ocean Blvd Hampton, NH 03842

Hampton Beach offers the best family entertainment through comedy shows and live music. Enjoy the sounds of ballroom music as you walk along the white sands of this beautiful beach. There are always concerts, fireworks, and great food at Hampton Beach.

This lively area hosts a huge art gallery every June and allows artists to compete at the sand sculpting competitions. You can also hop aboard a boat and go deep-sea fishing while enjoying soft-serve ice cream.

12. Clark’s Bears

Website: https://clarksbears.com/

Address: 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Lincoln, NH 03251

Enjoy a show of talented bears! Clark’s Bears has been training their animals to shoot basketballs, balance on wooden barrels, and even ride around on scooters. They have as much fun as you will watching them perform.

Along with bears are an energetic group of acrobats that will keep you and your family just as entertained as the bears. During

intermissions, you can ride trains through the woods, visit fun, eccentric museums and homes, and cool down in the splash park.

13. Lake Winnipesaukee

Website: https://www.lakewinnipesaukee.net/

Location: The foothills of the White Mountains.

Located south of the White Mountains, this lake is surrounded by so many great attractions, yummy food, beautiful beaches, and fun water parks that the entire family will enjoy. The eastern side of this lake is more quiet, while the west side is a lot more lively.

You can enjoy various water activities like zooming through the lake on a motorboat, kayaking through the waters, or smooth sailing.

One notable attraction at Lake Winnipesaukee is the Markus Wildlife Sanctuary. Come here to learn about wildlife, birds, and all the natural wonders of the lake.

14. Market Square and Portsmouth’s Historic Houses

Website: https://www.portsmouthnh.com/downtown-portsmouth-nh/?listcat=historic-sites

In the heart of this port and historic ship building community, the market square has been a bustling hub of the city since the colonial legislature of New Hampshire met here.

The northern church’s impressive towering spires cannot be ignored, and the squares and brick streets emanating from there are dotted by old commercial buildings that now are home to shops, cafes, and restaurants.

The Portsmouth Harbour Walk winds along the waterfront, crossing the market square, moving along the quiet old streets of old houses, connecting more than 70 historical sights and scenic spots in the city.

15. Santa’s Village

Website: https://www.santasvillage.com/

Address: 528 Presidential Hwy, Jefferson, New Hampshire

Entering the igloo’s gatehouse in Santa Claus Village, kids feel like they have entered a Christmas wonderland that brings their own toys to life.

All the amusement facilities and games are Christmas-themed Exciting rides like Skyway Sleigh makes you feel like you’re flying through the sky, while Champney Drop makes you feel just like Santa Claus dropping through the chimney on Christmas.

The admission price includes everything (rides, music, entertainment, strollers)!

16. City of Keene

Keene is such an important commercial and cultural center. It has some of the most wonderful brick buildings that line the main streets as well as exquisite churches scattered throughout the town.

Keene is home to many students which give it a young and lively feeling and is a huge reason for all the greats bars and restaurants. For visitors, this vibrant city offers many amazing concerts and cultural events.

17. Woodman Institute and Garrison House

Website: http://woodmanmuseum.org

Address: 182 Central Avenue, Dover, New Hampshire The Woodman House, built in 1818 is home to birds, minerals, shells, Native American artifacts ; Civil War memorabilia, including their crown jewel – Abraham Lincoln’s saddle.

The adjoining house has antique toys, decorative arts, and nautical memorabilia. It also has an amazing collection of photos that record incidents like child labor and other unfair practices before labor laws in factories were implemented.

The Garrison house includes household equipment, tools, skilled needlework, period artifacts, and but beautiful furniture.

18. Currier Museum of Art and Zimmerman House

Website: www.currier.org

Address: 150 Ash Street, Manchester, New Hampshire

This large museum offers more than 11,000 works of art with special attention to New Hampshire’s artists at the White Mountain School for Art. The second floor is adorned with European, modern, and contemporary art.

The Zimmerman House is another feature of this museum that you’ll be able to tour. This house is fully furnished, and you will learn all about the artistic as well as the historical aspects of all the furnishings.

19. The Flume Gorge and Franconia Notch State Park

Website: www.cannonmt.com

Address: I-93 exit 34B, Franconia Notch The Flume Gorge, rises up to about 70 to 80 feet and is planted above a brook. There is a boardwalk right above the water that you can take pleasant a stroll along.

If you board the Cannon Mountain Aerial Trainway, you’ll be able to see the Presidential Range and various mountains stretching as far out as Canada.

Franconia Notch is riddled with hiking trails as well as a campground. It provides gorgeous beaches and boat rentals too!