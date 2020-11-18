10 Best GPS Trackers in 2021

Best GPS tracker

Whether you want to track a car, vehicle, pet, or family member, then it’s important to choose the very best GPS tracker. Ensuring that the tracker includes substantial battery life, real-time GPS tracking, and an intuitive app is essential. If you’re purchasing a tracker for a car, then you’ll also want it to be able to monitor everything from speed to fuel consumption. And a portable, small size is always a plus regardless of what the tracker is being used for. Value-for-money is something that every consumer should consider too.

We’re going to look at ten of the best GPS trackers on the market, as well as give you a comprehensive buyer’s guide so that you can spend your money wisely. Let’s begin with reviews of ten excellent GPS trackers.

#1 Trak-4 GPS Tracker – B0753LC2DQ

This affordable GPS tracker is a great value-for-money option. Its in-built battery delivers up to an impressive 18 months of usage from a single charge. The subscription plans include a pre-paid plan that costs $6.99 per month or a pay monthly plan that costs $12.99. Weighing only 6.35oz and with dimensions of 4.1″ by 2.25″ by 1.1″, it’s small and light enough to be hidden inside a car, bag, or any small compartment. It’s loaded with lots of other great features too. For example, it’s waterproof so that it will function outdoors regardless of the weather. And it also has unlimited sharing, so you can share your location as many times as you want every day.

Pros

+ Lightweight

+ Waterproof

+ Affordable Price and Plans

+ Unlimited Sharing

+ Long Battery Life

Why We Liked It:

It’s a low-price GPS tracker that comes with a 2-year warranty as well as extended battery life, making it ideal for a range of uses, whether that’s protecting your assets or ensuring your loved ones are safe.

#2 Jiobit Location Tracker – B07CWFBM5S

This is undoubtedly one of the best GPS trackers for ensuring your child’s safety. It’s designed specifically for parents who want to track their kids. That means that it’s small – only 1.96″ by 1.45″ by 0.47″ – and extremely light, weighing just 0.8oz. It’s also built with durability and robustness in mind, which is why it is water-resistant and shockproof – perfect for kids. You can easily clip it onto your child’s clothing or shoes. And with the mobile app, you’re able to track your child’s location in real-time. Another great feature for parents is the ‘siren mode’. If you have lost track of your child in a large group or crowd, for example, then you can use the app to trigger the siren mode on the tracker, which will then allow you to hear exactly where your kid is. Pretty neat, huh?

Pros

+ Siren Mode

+ Real-Time Tracking

+ Great Mobile App

+ Affordable Monthly Plans

+ Easy-to-Use

Why We Liked It:

It’s the best GPS tracker for parents who want to keep tabs on their kids. The location is always accurate, it includes a Live Mode so you can see where your child is on Google Maps, and it’s really easy-to-use as well.

#3 MOTOsafety GPS Tracker – B01BECU9GM

This GPS tracker for cars is also a ‘teen driving coach’, making it one of the best choices for parents of new drivers. It’s been designed thoughtfully, and the input of driving instructors, as well as law enforcement officers, is apparent when you look at the features it offers. It tracks the car’s location, but this vehicle GPS tracking device also monitors the driver’s habits. At the end of each day, a ‘report card’ is uploaded to the excellent mobile app. The report explains how safely the car has been driven that day, including information about speeding, braking, and accelerating alerts. Parents lending their car to a learner driver can also use the app to geofence an area on the map and then receive alerts if they take the vehicle out of this zone.

Pros

+ Designed for New Drivers

+ Affordable Monthly Plans

+ Geofencing

+ Easy Installation

+ Daily Driving Report

Why We Liked It:

If you’re looking for the very best GPS tracker to keep tabs on a new driver, then this tracker is a superb choice. It’s loaded with features, affordably priced, and is simple to use too.

#4 Vyncs GPS Tracker – B01HSODG10

This real-time GPS tracker is one of the best overall for vehicle tracking. Anyone from parents of new drivers to trucking company owners can use it to keep track of a car or vehicle and the habits of the driver. Data is collected every second when the vehicle is in motion. And the GPS tracker will turn itself off when the car is off to preserve battery life. You don’t even need a monthly data plan, but you can choose an affordable plan if you want more updates. This device is also loaded with lots of great features that make it more than just location tracking. For example, it can be used to monitor the amount of fuel in the car and inform you of how fuel-efficient the car or vehicle is being driven.

Pros

+ Real-Time GPS Tracking

+ No Monthly Fee Required

+ Fuel Monitoring

+ Speeding Notifications

+ Roadside Assistance

Why We Liked It:

It’s one of the absolute best GPS trackers for cars in terms of value-for-money. You can choose one up-front payment or choose a monthly plan depending on your needs, making it a versatile choice.

#5 AMERICALOC GL300 GPS Tracker – B0197FV8YU

This mini portable GPS tracker from Americaloc is an updated version of the STI GL300 GPS tracker, which is one of the best known and best loves GPS trackers available on Amazon. It features a rechargeable battery that is one of the longest-lasting around. When the tracker is in motion, then location updates will come through once every minute. It’s also possible to get the location updates even quicker – as often as every 10 seconds – but this will use up the battery more quickly. It’s a versatile GPS tracker that can be used to monitor a car or vehicle or keep track of a person, such as a kid or elderly loved one. You can check the location of the device on your cell phone, computer, or tablet.

Pros

+ Long Battery Life

+ Real-Time Location Tracking

+ Email and Text Alerts

+ Updated Version of SpyTec STI GL300

+ Can Configure for Different Location Updates Intervals

Why We Liked It:

This GPS tracker is one of the very best in terms of accuracy and battery life. It’s also versatile, working just as well on a car or vehicle as it does on a person.

#6 Bouncie GPS Tracker – B07H8NS5MS

This GPS tracker for cars provides location data updates every 15 seconds. It’s designed to keep your car and your loved one who drives it safe. That’s why it provides alerts for hard braking or quick accelerations. It also will inform you of any accident, and Bouncie even offers roadside assistance when the car or vehicle has broken down. Like all the best tracking devices for cars, this tracker has an affordable and simple pricing plan. It costs $8 per month for US residents, while for Canadians, it costs $11 per month. This GPS tracker utilizes Google Maps, and that’s where you’ll be able to monitor the location of the car. It’s possible to setup Geocircles around certain areas of the map, and you’ll be informed when the vehicle enters or leaves these circles.

Pros

+ Roadside Assistance

+ GeoCircles

+ Simple Pricing Plan

+ Utilizes Google Maps

+ Small Size

Why We Liked It:

This portable GPS tracking device for cars is one of the best in terms of how easy it is to use. The pricing plan is equally as easy with a monthly fee without any hidden extras.

#7 Whistle Go Explore – B07TC75S8X

If you’ve ever looked for pet GPS trackers on Amazon, then you may have come across this Whistle tracking device, which has received excellent reviews from pet owners, as well as veterinarians. It provides real-time location updates, and it has a battery life that may last up to 20 days, depending on the type of pet you have. For peace of mind, the device will also inform you when your pet has escaped, which is very helpful data if you’re a dog owner who has had difficulty keeping your beloved pooch at home. It will also tell you if your animal requires more exercise, so you can get the leash and take it for a walk. Other features include licking, sleeping, and scratching monitoring, as well as weekly wellness reports.

Pros

+ Can Get 20 Days of Battery Life from a Single Charge

+ Provides Data on Your Pet’s Health

+ In-Built Light

+ Real-Time Tracking

+ Escape Alerts

Why We Liked It:

This is simply the best GPS tracker for pet owners. It won’t just keep your pet safe, but it can also help make sure that your pet is healthy.

#8 Optimus 2.0 GPS Tracker – B01KKVKQ66

This real-time GPS tracker comes with a 4g LTE sim card, as well as a magnetic case. It’s received lots of good reviews on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. It provides an update on its location every minute, but it’s also possible to get a free upgrade to the service plan so that the updates come through every ten seconds. One of the best features of this tracker is the accuracy that it offers, which is why it’s a popular choice with trucking companies. The magnetic case also allows you to attach the tracker to the underside of a vehicle or car safe in the knowledge that it will remain secured to it. You can easily set up Geofencing, a useful feature for parents who like to know when their child leaves school.

Pros

+ GeoFencing

+ Magnetic Case and 4G LTE Sim Card Included

+ No Contract or Activation Fee

+ Driving Reports

+ Battery Lasts Up To Two Weeks

Why We Liked It:

It’s an accurate real-time tracking device that comes with essential accessories, like a 4G LTE sim and a magnetic case, and it’s affordably priced too.

#9 Spytec GL300 GPS Tracker – B07S7DVT33

This intuitive, accurate GPS tracker is one of the best known on the market and a bestseller on Amazon. People like this tracker so much because of the affordability of the tracking device and the monthly plan. It’s also one of the best GPS trackers in terms of reliability. That’s because it utilizes cloud-based technology, which also ensures that your data is encrypted. It’s also very versatile, as it’s a small, portable size that means it can fit just about anywhere, from a child’s pocket to a glove compartment in a car or large vehicle. Spytec also offers excellent customer service, so if you ever need to ask a question, then the customer service team will be there for you. The battery life isn’t bad either, with a single charge of the battery giving you about two and a half weeks of stable battery life.

Pros

+ Battery Lasts For Two and a Half Weeks

+ Excellent Customer Service

+ Low Price

+ Real-Time GPS Tracking

+ Intuitive Software and App

Why We Liked It:

It’s a great GPS tracker that offers the best customer service, as well as accurate, intuitive tracking, all for a very affordable price.

#10 Spot Gen3 – B00C8S8S4W

If you’re an outdoors person or a hiker who dreams of roaming the Amazon rainforest or Appalachian mountains, then this could be the best GPS tracker for you. Why? Because it’s designed to work when you’re far away from cellular data, allowing you to quickly attract help if you get lost. It has an SOS mode that can be turned on with a simple press of a button. The SOS mode can also be adjusted to inform your loved ones that you need some help, or the emergency services can be informed instead. Your family can also connect to the tracker via an app to make sure that you’re safe. As you’d expect from a GPS tracker device for adventurers, this tracker is built to withstand whatever you might throw at it thanks to a rugged, robust construction. It’s also small enough to put inside your pocket.

Pros

+ Robust

+ SOS Mode

+ Designed for Adventurers and Hikers

+ Long-Lasting Battery

+ Doesn’t Need Cell Service

Why We Liked It:

It’s the best option when looking for GPS trackers to keep yourself safe while out on a hike or an adventure where you won’t be able to access cellular data. It’s an excellent device that includes a life-saving SOS mode too.

Guide to Buying a GPS Tracker Device

When choosing a GPS tracker, then it is important to keep in mind its purpose first and foremost. There are tracking devices that are designed for monitoring kids, others for keeping tabs on pets, and then you can buy a car tracker that can be used to ensure that a car is being driven safely. You may also need to buy a tracker that can be attached to valuable assets to keep them safe from theft. Once you’ve decided on the purpose, then you know what type of tracker to get. It would be best if you kept an eye out for the following features so that you get the very best device.

Real-Time Tracking

If you choose a tracker that will give you updates in real-time, this allows for the best accuracy and the best monitoring capabilities. You can see exactly where the tracker is at that very moment. This is an essential feature when it comes to a tracker for children, as you’re able to get an accurate location of them at all times. It can also be important for cars or assets for the same reason. However, it’s important to note that this will use up more battery than a tracker that checks the location at larger intervals, such as every minute.

Design

The first thing you need to consider is the size and weight of the device. This will vary depending on the purpose of the tracker. For example, smaller and lighter devices will be needed if you’re choosing a tracker for your child, while they may not need to be so small if they’re going to go inside a larger vehicle.

Besides the weight and size, you may like to keep an eye out for other design elements, like water resistance, shock resistance, and durability.

Battery

A standard rechargeable battery will usually last between 10 days and two weeks, depending on how you use the tracker. There are some basic trackers, which simply track and don’t have any frills, which can provide you wither extended battery life of even a year from a single charge. Always keep in mind how you will use the tracker when looking at battery life. You should also check the tracker’s reviews – such as on Amazon – to see how other customers rate the battery.

Alerts and Reports

The types of alerts and reports that your GPS tracker can give you will depend on the type of tracker it is.

An SOS mode or panic button is handy if the tracker is to be used by a child, elderly person, or an adventurer who might be somewhere without cellular data.

For car GPS trackers, then being able to track speed, fuel consumption, and maintenance reminders are also very useful.

You may want the tracker to provide you with information about the driving of the car, too, telling you about sharp braking or quick acceleration.

What is the best overall GPS tracker to buy?

We think that any of the trackers on our list is an excellent option. It isn’t easy to choose a single tracker as the best overall, as all the devices are suited to different purposes. Another excellent tracker is the Yepzon Freedom device. The Yepzon Freedom is affordable, lightweight, and can be used in conjunction with a user-friendly app. Chances are, though, that you’ll like all the trackers that have got glowing reviews in this article if you decide to get it. They’re also all available on Amazon.

Can you track someone’s car without them knowing?

It is legal if you are the owner of the car. You can also track the car if the driver is a minor and your kid or are their legal guardian. It’s not legal to track a car without the person’s knowledge if you are not the owner.

Expert Tip

Always remember that there may be added costs when purchasing a tracker. For example, many GPS trackers require users to purchase a monthly plan, allowing for updates on the location data to come through at shorter intervals. You may want your tracker to offer real-time updates, which will cost extra in some cases, so always make sure that you know exactly what costs you’ll face before purchasing the device.

Did you know?

The United States Government owns GPS technology.

Conclusion

There are some excellent GPS trackers are the market. Always ensure that you choose a device that suits your needs. Whether you want up-to-date data about how a car is being driven, or you want real-time location data about the location of your kid, ensure that you pick a tracker that offers substantial battery life, is affordably priced, and has an intuitive design.