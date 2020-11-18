10 Best Personal Injury Attorneys in New Hampshire

NH Personal injury lawyers that you can trust.

If you’re searching for the best personal injury lawyer NH, then you’ve come to the right place. We’re going to look at ten of the most highly rated personal injury attorneys throughout New Hampshire – from Concord, NH to Nashua, NH – which each have a proven track record for winning personal injury cases, as well as satisfying clients for a long period of years.

1: Tenn and Tenn New Hampshire Personal Injury Lawyers

Tenn and Tenn NH Personal Injury Lawyers are located in Manchester, New Hampshire. Tenn and Tenn offer a free consultation. They’ve been acting for clients on personal injury claims since 1995. They will represent everything from a dog bite to a car accident. They have a proven success rate, which has led Tenn and Tenn to be recognized as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America. They have received other plaudits from the U.S. News and World Report. Tenn and Tenn is also part of Super Lawyers New England, and their offices are found at 16 High Street, Manchester, NH, 03101.

But it isn’t just other legal professionals who admire Tenn and Tenn’s work. There are countless happy clients too.

Just read what Hunter Crowley – a satisfied customer – says about John Tenn, a New Hampshire lawyer at Tenn and Tenn: ‘I would like to thank Tenn And Tenn for assisting me through a difficult time in my life. Specifically, I appreciate John for being both professional and respectful. I am grateful for his help and guidance throughout the process. I highly recommend this business to everyone!

2: Ward Law Group

Ward Law Group is a personal injury law practice based in Manchester, New Hampshire. The firm strives to achieve justice for every single client. You can find legal representation from a Ward Law lawyer for all personal injury claims, including cases involving motorcycle accidents, dog bites, slip, and fall accidents, as well as workplace accidents, amongst many others. Outside of personal injury claims, Ward Law Group also can help you get workers’ compensation and social security disability claims. They also provide a free consultation at their Manchester, NH offices, which can be found at this address: 28 Webster Street, Manchester, NH.

Ward Law Group has a five-star rating when it comes to reviews from previous clients. Dina Lombardi had this to say about her experience with her lawyer at the Manchester, NH firm:

The Ward Law Group are simply fantastic. So helpful and continuously keeping in touch with you throughout the entire process. They care, and I’m so grateful that I was referred to them. Thank you, Attorney Ward & Lori & the whole team for helping me through a challenging time.

3: Gottesman & Hollis, P.A.

Gottesman & Hollis is a law practice based in Nashua, NH. Attorney client relationship is highly important to this law firm, which also proudly recognizes itself as LBGTQ+ friendly. It can assist clients sympathetically with cases involving pain and suffering. Experience is a big plus for Gottesman & Hollis, which has been in business for forty years. If you’ve suffered serious injuries from a motor vehicle accident or a motorcycle accident, then you can trust Gottesman & Hollis to help you receive compensation. Practice areas are wide with Gottesman & Hollis, as outside of the whole scope of personal injury claims, the practice can also aid you with estate planning and offer legal advice related to real estate, business, and trespassing timber rights. They provide a free consultation.

Cindy Butler gives them a five-star rating and says: ‘So professional. Awesome lawyers. Very long, very good standing reputation. Call them!’

4: Nicholson Law Firm

Nicholson Law is one of the best firms in Concord, NH, if you’re seeking a personal injury attorney. Neil Nicholson has received many plaudits for his work. He is on the Super Lawyers list, as well as The National Top 100 Trial Attorneys, and he has a 10.0 Avvo rating. And he’s recognized by both the Multi Dollar Advocate’s Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocate’s Forum. His law offices can be found on N State Street, Concord, NH. He covers auto accidents, personal injury, church and non-profit law, and civil litigation. A free consultation is offered.

Giovana Chocola wrote of this of her experience with Nicholson Personal Injury Law Firm: ‘Attorney Nicholson and his team were professional, responsive and caring. I appreciate how they explained the legal material to me and would recommend them to anyone who needs a car accident lawyer.’

5: Law Office of Manning & Zimmerman, Personal Injury Lawyer

Manning & Zimmerman is a Manchester, NH personal injury law practice. This legal firm’s offices are found at 87 Middle Street, Manchester, NH, 03101. Practice areas include personal injury, workers’ compensation, family law, and medical malpractice. It’s a female-led legal firm with personal injury lawyer Maureen Raiche Manning, personal injury attorney Anna Goulet Zimmerman, and personal injury lawyer Michaila M. Oliveira, being the three experienced personal injury lawyers to choose from. If you’re seeking a personal injury lawyer in Manchester, New Hampshire, then you can’t go wrong with Manning & Zimmerman, New Hampshire personal injury attorneys. You can get a free consultation too, just visit the website.

Kelly Kilcrease wrote of her experience with this personal injury law firm in Manchester, NH: ‘Outstanding firm! Very responsive and communicated with me every step of the way. I would highly recommend them!’

6: Backus, Mayer, & Branch

Backus, Mayer, & Branch is a legal firm in Manchester, New Hampshire, that deals with personal injury cases. Its offices are located at 116 Lowell Stree, Manchester, NH, 03104. This legal firm will represent cases including personal injury, workers’ compensation, criminal defense DUI, estate planning, and many other areas of law. Each personal injury lawyer at Backus, Mayer, & Branch has years of experience, as well as a high rating from Super Lawyers, US News, and AVVO. This legal firm has one of the best reputations in Manchester, NH. It will offer a free consultation if you contact it by phone.

Bill Sorensen wrote of his experience with this personal injury New Hampshire legal firm: ‘They treat you like family and work tirelessly on your behalf to make sure you feel heard and get treated with the dignity you deserve.’

7: Cohen and Winters, Attorneys at Law

Cohen and Winters are located in Concord, NH. You can find Cohen and Winters’ offices at 64 N State Stree, Concord, NH. This NH personal injury legal firm also offers criminal defense, DWI & driving charges, family law, personal injuries, and estate planning. Suppose a loved one has suffered catastrophic injuries, brain injury, or died through injuries caused by an auto accident. In that case, this personal injury attorney may be able to claim on your behalf lost wages, medical bills compensation, or wrongful death compensation. A free consultation is possible.

Deb Marie wrote this about her experience with Cohen and Winters: ‘They were extremely helpful, informative, professional and provided timely responses. I highly recommend them. A+++’

8: Chris Teale, Personal Injury Attorney

Chris Teale is a Manchester, NH personal injury lawyer who has his own legal practice named Teale Law. His offices are found at 100 Elm Stree, Manchester, NH, 03101. Chris Teale has a stellar reputation for offering legal advice from everything from car accidents to wrongful death or medical malpractice. Thomson Reuters selected this personal injury lawyer for its prestigious Super Lawyers rating. He was also chosen as a rising star by SuperLawyers.com. Christ Teale offers a free consultation. To get a free consultation with Chris Teale, simply visit the Teale Law website. Look in the corner where it says: ‘Call For a Free Consultation Today’ and ring the number beside it to secure your free consultation with a personal injury lawyer with a fantastic reputation in Manchester, NH.

Ryan Blevens wrote this about his experience with Chris Teale, personal injury lawyer: ‘Great Lawyer. Very professional and goes out of the way to help clients in need. I would recommend this lawyer to anyone! Fantastic Lawyer!’

9: Injury Law Center

If you’re not in Manchester, NH but in Nashua, New Hampshire, and you’re looking for a personal injury lawyer, then you can’t go wrong with Injury Law Center. It doesn’t just offer you one great lawyer; you can pick from five skilled lawyers. There’s a lawyer to suit every type of claim, whether it’s for you or someone else. Injury victims can be sure to win big from insurance companies with Injury Law Center. To claim a free consultation, just visit the website, and see where it’s written: ‘Free Consultation – Call 24/7’, and call the number for your free consultation.

10: Stephen Law Group Injury Lawyers

Located at Chestnut Street, Manchester, NH, Stephen Law Group is home to more than one lawyer that can help you get compensation from an insurance company for catastrophic injuries or less severe injuries. You can find a lawyer at Stephen Law Group to represent you for vehicle accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, workers’ comp, and many other areas. Robert S. Stephen is the main lawyer at the firm, and he has 25 years of experience. Robert S. Stephen’s years of experience will put you in good stead. He’s a lawyer with a proven record of winning cases for personal injuries. He doesn’t work in criminal law, but he covers everything else, including premises liability. If you’re seeking a top lawyer in Manchester, NH, then head to his website and get yourself a free consultation. You can get a free consultation by filling in the contact form or calling the number.