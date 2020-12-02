Can Your PC Do Without Antivirus Software?

Can Your PC Do Without an Antivirus?

How do you remove a virus from your pc without any antivirus software? It’s quite difficult unless you are a very competent programmer and up to speed on all the latest variations of software viruses.

Security is one of the most important concerns of the modern PC, and companies are rightly taking it seriously. After all, the modern PC is a manifestation of the user itself, and much like the user’s tangible security plans, ones pertaining to a PC should not be neglected.

With the big fish like Apple taking strides towards security moves, it only makes sense for Windows OEMs to follow suit. This in no way means that as an individual, you take security lightly. In fact, the most fool proof way to ensure that you are bereft of any security breaches is to install valid antivirus solutions. On that note, here is all you need to know about PC antivirus.

Does Your Windows PC Need an Antivirus?

Windows PCs come equipped with Microsoft’s Windows Defender and honestly, it gets the job done for the most part. Why does one need additional security then?

The answer is simple. More often than not, local consumers choose not to install verified Windows updates, mostly as a cost-cutting measure. While some of them may still receive support for upgrades and updates, most of them are nominal. Thankfully, Windows PC users have the liberty to choose their own modulations, and this extends to security too.

This is where additional security in the form of antivirus comes into play. If for some reason, your Windows Defender malfunctions, or is subject to issues, you will always have additional security to rely on. Moreover, some providers have free antivirus solutions to help you make your PC more secure, so why not use it?

That being said, as with other ventures, antivirus has its own pros and cons. Here are some of them:

The Pros

Safer Web Browsing

Windows Defender is quite efficient when it comes to aspects of local security. Sweeping out notorious elements from your system is what it does best. When it comes to internet security and staying safe when connected to the web, though, you are much better off with additional antivirus support.

Internet security is a quintessential aspect to determine user experience. After all, your PC is plausibly connected to the web all the time. Considering the modern-era of work-from-home culture, staying connected to the web safely is an important aspect of modern usage.

With antivirus support, rest assured, you are bound to be safe online. Be it by blocking ads, or preventing you from visiting unsafe sites altogether, antivirus is bound to keep you safe, especially while surfing the web.

No Spam Emails

The internet is plagued with clickbait. In fact, more often than not, you are bound to come across clickbait in the form of advertisements. Be it an apparent compelling offer on your favourite device or appliance, or folks in a said kilometre radius waiting to contact you, the internet is riddled with such elements.

Clickbait works in notoriously spammy ways. Once you click on it, the associated virus penetrates your emails and causes damage there, sometimes irreversibly. Not only does it enter your email space, but it also plagues it with spam ads and can reach different parts of your operating system.

This is where an external antivirus comes into play. Mostly by weeding out these notorious spammy emails, your antivirus helps in decluttering your system and mail. Of course, you also have to exercise a certain degree of vigilance and avoid clicking on these ads, but your antivirus might just save the day.

Cons

System Slowdowns

Installing an additional software means putting more pressure on your system. Your RAM needs to be compartmentalized in such a way that it now needs to provide memory for the antivirus programme to run smoothly. Unless you have a massive amount of RAM, your PC might just face some slowdowns.

Additionally, running scans frequently means that you are making your system use more power. Power consumption is an important determinant in this day of everything-on-the-go. You can expect your battery to take minor hits if you are frequently running such scans, so it is advisable to not be surprised.

Associated Costs

While most of the antivirus solutions have free plans, it is not surprising that the options available in those plans are rather limited. Oftentimes, the provider would have a demo unit running for you, but you would be urged to upgrade to Pro or Premium versions.

Sure, this might be a costly affair for those who are tight on cost-cutting measures, but it is always advisable to upgrade if one can afford to. In this day and age of competition, the providers themselves are in a race to provide the most affordable solutions. You can assess the long-term aspects of this investment and splurge accordingly.

The Bottomline

It never hurts to be more vigilant. Sure, your Defender might be decent enough, and you might not deem the extra cost of antivirus solutions to be worth it. Think of it this way, though. You can always afford to renew your subscription, but will you always be able to afford a new system?