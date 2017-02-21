Google Chrome Browser to Receive New Improvements

The latest Google Chrome browser version is faster (up to 28%) and more secure than the previous version of the application. The big search engine company has mentioned that the Chrome version 56 will be released in the coming weeks.

The new version of the web browser is expected to bring come with a big change besides the faster loading speeds that have to do with the way the browser validates information when reloading a webpage. This means that the browser will be faster, but thanks to the new behavior, it will also result in up to 60% fewer validation requests, which means that it will save both power and bandwidth.

Simplified Reload Behavior

According to reports, when a webpage is reloaded, the browser will firstly check with the web servers if cached resources are still usable. This process is also called “validation” and if there are no changes to a specific website, it will just reload it from the cache.

However, it seems that the users typically reload a website because the page is either broken or the content is not showed properly. For example, Google Chrome’s existing reload behavior usually solves the “broken pages” issue, but stale content is still inefficiently addressed by a normal reload, especially when it comes to mobile devices.

Well, in order to improve the stale content, Google has now simplified reload behavior on Chrome browser. Once the Google Chrome 56 will be released, you will notice that the browser will only validate the main resources and just continue with the regular webpage load.

Banking Web Websites And HTTP Warnings

The Google Chrome 56 will also come with 51 security fixes for Windows, Linux and MacOS in order to make the browser safer to use. Among the mentioned fixes there is a new tool that will flag webpages that collect information about banks and accounts using the HTTP protocol instead of using the secured HTTPS protocol.

In this case, users will see a label saying “Not Secure” in the address bar. We have to mention that Firefox, which has also worked with Chrome on the security fix, will also receive the similar feature once its next update will be released.