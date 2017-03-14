GTA 6 New Content Leaked Over

Lately, it seems that Rockstar Games is focusing more on improving GTA 5 instead of working on GTA 6. Moreover, they are currently working on another game, Red Dead Redemption 2, which should be released towards the end of this year.
Release date
At least we have the confirmation that GTA 6 will exist, though there is no release date announced for it. Most people think it will happen in 2018, but there are some voices saying that 2019 seems most likely. And it seems plausible to be in 2019, since after the release of Red Dead Redemption, the developers would need more time in order to develop it.
We will keep getting new content for GTA 5
As such, it seems that all the improvements the team is bringing to GTA 5 are just tricks in order to gain some more time for preparing GTA 6. Moreover, they’re a good strategy in order to keep fans loyal and not get bored of the same old content. GameSpot reported that there were a lot of expansions released, such as the Import/Export one launched in December last year or the new stunt races added to the game.
Droid Report showed that there are more stunt races to come, involving the Blazer Aqua, Ruiner 2000 and Rocket Voltic vehicles. The continuous new flow of content keeps adding to one of the best-selling games ever made by Rockstar Games.
Rumors about the game
About GTA 6, needless to say, there are lots of rumors. One of them claims that the team will use a new map outside US, and London was one of the possibilities. Naturally, the game will include new vehicles and protagonists, especially a new female character, such as Eva Mendes. Ryan Gosling was also rumored to borrow his voice for the male character. However, probably we will receive the main updates about the game after the team releases Red Dead Redemption 2.