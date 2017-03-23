Fallout 4 VR Capabilities – Would You Play It?

It seems that the E3 event has become one of the most anticipated events of the year, or at least it happened so after Bethesda announced that there we will be able to play the virtual reality version of the popular game Fallout 4. This is the first time ever when the show floor at E3 will be open to the general public, so that’s another thing to make us glad!

Official information

Pete Hines, from Bethesda, declared for the Hip Hop Gamer (through GameRant) the above information, so it’s an official source. Moreover, he also offered a status update for the game, installment that first received the official announcement back at the E3 in 2016, together with a VR version for another game, Doom. Even though Hines doesn’t play VR games because of his motion sickness, he heard the final result is quite exciting.

Hines declared that Todd Howard, who is the game director, told him that Fallout 4 VR is absolutely incredible. And we bet it is, with all the realistic surroundings and crazy graphics. Hines also declared that he believes VR will be a true hit, though in his opinion it will never completely replace traditional gaming.

Concrete dates

Coming back to concrete things, it seems that Fallout 4 in VR will be available this year for PC through HTC Vive. Despite this, we don’t know yet an official release date. Moreover, we have to wait and see whether the game will also be compatible with other VR headsets, like the Oculus Rift or PlayStation VR. The briefing made by Bethesda at the E3 will be happening on June 11, which is on a Sunday, and it will come immediately after Microsoft’s presentation on the same day. All the more reason to wait anxiously for the event!