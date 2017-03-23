Saints Row 5 Release Date Analysis and New Leaks

The last year has been a good one for gamers all around the world. All major game developers have refreshed their franchises with new titles but this one is going to be even better. Volition announced that it plans to bring back one of the most popular game franchises ever, Saints Row. The entire gaming community is buzzing with rumors right now and we have rounded up the most liable ones.
We should mention that the game developer was initialing planning to create a PSP edition of Saints Row Undercover, but then changed its mind and just released the ISO file so that anyone can download it for free. This proves to us that Volition is not focusing only on generating profits and it actually just wants to create fun games that players will enjoy.
Saints Row 5 Rumors and Speculations
Rumor has it that Saints Row 5 will not continue where the last installment left off and it will actually be a reboot. According to recent reports, Deep Silver (owned by Koch Media) wants to acquire the franchise for $22 million in order to create its own standalone expansion. Sadly, this is highly unlikely to happen since Deep Silver filed for bankruptcy. This makes it clear that Deep Silver doesn’t have the necessary capital to create a standalone game and it more than likely develop another franchise installment.
On the bright side though, we might not see a standalone Saints Row 5 but we will be able to get our hands on another installment in the franchise. If the game developer does decide to continue where Saints Row 4 left off, this means that players might have a Red Faction successor that’s been disguised as Saints Row 5.
Saints Row 5 Release Date
The game developer doesn’t want to set an official date. That’s because it’s busy with other projects right now. If we take a look at how all the previous Saints Row games have been announced, we should have already heard something from the developer. Nonetheless, all that we can do right now is wait and hope that Deep Silver unveils additional information in the upcoming future.