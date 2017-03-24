Google Chrome update on Custom Tabs Increase Battery Life

There is a new upgrade on one of the most powerful browsers on the web, Google Chrome. Earlier this year, Google has launched its newest update, Chrome 57, which is targeted on the improvement of battery life as well as in performance. Desktop users would now witness this improvement because the individual tabs in the background are not throttled.

It is the position of the company that one of the reasons why battery usage for Chrome users are easily drained because the background tabs are running. These would take excessive power and it is reasonable to take away such problem. This is especially true for users who are using desktop computers.

Background tabs, according to developers, can dramatically bring down the performance of the browser, with emphasis on the life of the battery. Before, in order to lessen this problem, Google Chrome had been setting certain restrictions on these tabs for the preceding years. This had been effective in mitigating the problem but did not totally eliminate it.

Recently, in an effort to address this prevalent problem after long-term planning and strategizing, Google has launched the Chrome 57. This upgrade will decrease the number of background tabs by 25% which will make a huge difference in the total energy consumption of CPU performance. Thus, the lesser decrease in battery life.

What Google aims to do with this update is that any work in the background should be minimal unless such tabs are necessary for a particular task. This is to ensure maximum usage. So, optimization of a certain application for the background is used to reduce the CPU usage even up to a percentage of 75.

These custom tabs has been there even before. They have been used to open web pages without having to launch the whole browser. But with this new feature in Chrome 57, custom tabs will have all the substantial controls of the browser.

This is just one major Google Chrome update that this new version brings, as there are also other great improvements in the new Chrome 57.