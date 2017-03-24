Huawei P9 Lite and Nextbit Robin to get the Latest Android Nougat Update

Back in November 2016, Nextbit has started testing out the Android Nougat update via a closed BETA program that required users to sign up. Well, it seems that after months of testing, the company has already released the final Nougat build that’s already rolling out to everyone that owns a Nextbit Robin handset.
According to reports, the build is sent OTA (over-the-air) and it has the Android 7.0 Nougat version along with the January security patch level. In other words, it comes with all features and options that the Nougat has, such as: bundled notifications, multi-windows, customizable quick settings and more.
So, if you own a Nextbit Robin handset, you should get an update notification sometime soon. You can also manually check to see if the update is already available for your device by heading to Settings->About Phone->System Updates and tapping on the “Check For Updates” button.
If it’s not available yet for your device, don’t worry, because the updates tend to take time to roll out to everyone. We suggest you to just manually check for the update from time to time.
Android Nougat Update Gets Delayed On Huawei P9 Lite
On the other hand, we have some bad news for the owners of Huawei P9 Lite. According to reports, Huawei has decided to delay the update for the mentioned smartphone, but we’re not sure yet why the company has decided to do this.
It seems that the Huawei P9 Lite will finally get the Android Nougat update sometime in the second quarter of 2017, but we’re not sure exactly when this will happen. In other words, the owners of this device will have to wait a bit longer until their devices will finally receive this update.
Huawei will most likely come with more information regarding the Android Nougat update for its P9 Lite device sometime in the next weeks.