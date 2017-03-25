Google Maps Update Available With New Features

As it seems, now Google Maps is receiving an update that informs you family and friends about your exact location. However, you don’t need to panic, since it’s a feature you can turn off if you want.
Google is now ready to let the popular Maps app to identify and share your location. This comes as part of the feature update released for Maps, which should be releasing soon. This translates to the possibility of sharing your real time location with your friends and family by using a simple tool whenever you want. The feature relies on the GPS connectivity, found on all smartphones, which can accurately identify your location, with a possible error of a couple of meters.
There are many other apps, such as Find Friends by Apple, which include tracking. Essentially, this is not a bad idea, since many parents want to keep an eye on their children while they’re away, to make sure they are safe on their road to school. Even so, not everybody is comfortable with being tracked everywhere and basically, spied on.
If you are one of the people who dislike this idea, then you should know that it is possible to deactivate the feature. The app allows you to choose a pre-defined time, but you can also share the location indefinitely. If you choose the latter option, you will receive reminders by email every 3 weeks, to make sure that you still want to make your current location available to other users.
Another feature that Maps wants to bring is one that allows the drivers to save the place where they parked their car, so that they won’t forget ever again. With the help of the location service, the car is shown with a blue marker in the app, so you will know its position at all times.