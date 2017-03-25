GTA 6 Release Date and Rumors That Avid Fans Should Know About

The Grand Theft Auto series from Rockstar has become a global sensation when it comes to open-world, crime, action-adventure, and role playing games. Since the release of GTA 5, the huge success has given fans a way to look forward to the next installment in GTA 6.

Due to the record-breaking sales of GTA 5 being the fastest selling video game thus far, fans simply can’t deny the fact that they have really huge expectations for GTA 6. In fact, fans are beginning to wonder when will the GTA 6 be released for the public.

Although there are no announcements made just yet regarding the release of GTA 6, it seems that Rockstar is giving a hint for the next installment to happen really soon. Rockstar North President Leslie Benzies claimed that they are working on some concepts that would sum up to 45 years.

Because of this development, people are starting to predict that GTA 6 is going to be released, but is not even announced by the developer. However, based on the current trend, GTA 6 is expected to be released around 2018 to 2020.

According to sources, GTA 6 is going to be released for the latest console Xbox One and PS4. Additionally, Rockstar is also expected to release a platform for PC users due to the high demand from PC users.

Rockstar has already released some updates to the GTA 5 for PS4 and for Xbox One. However, due to some technical limitations of PS3 and Xbox 360, both can hardly support the latest graphics of the game. Moreover, there might be more upgraded consoles to hit the market before GTA 6 will be released to the public. If you wondering about the GTA 6 release date, you might as well consider your gaming console for that matter.