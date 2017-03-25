Newest Features for Google Chrome download

Among the available browser tools, Google Chrome has the most cutting edge technology and interface among the different competitive alternatives. It definitely has built-in programs to launch all modern web applications and standards. With this new one, powerful features can easily be at hand to make your experience in online search more memorable and with more intuition.

What is great about the newest version is that it is way simpler and user-friendlier compared to all the editions before it. Plus, you do not have to utilize the several areas of Chrome that are particularly used for navigation and search. You can actually be performing the requests that you want from one search bar.

Not only is its interface more convenient for the users, it also has all the updated technical capacity that is necessary in order to be assured that the web you are going to surf is secure. The updated version already has a built-in phishing and malware protection. Moreover, it has security updates that had already been automatically installed.

What you will also notice when you launch the browser is that it runs with more efficiency and speed. This is an immediate advancement that you can experience with this upgrade. It is faster, not just in its launching, but in any other dimension of its operation. Loading from the desktop would now take only seconds and Internet search is at the speed of lightning.

There is no much greater news than the fact that the updated version of Chrome has more to offer when it comes to protecting your privacy. It is now loaded with several safety and security features that can protect and secure whatever information you input. Being web safe is not a big deal anymore with full encryption and automatic updating.

There are also varied new options that have been added in order to customize the browser. You will be able to alter the display with ease as well as add apps, update your themes and sort your tabs. There is also the feature wherein you can easily program installation of updates directly from the Chrome Web Store.