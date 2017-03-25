WhatsApp Web Install for PC or Mac Users

Installing WhatsApp Web on your PC or Mac is so easy if you only know how. Here are some steps to help you get up and running in no time. Just make sure that you have WhatsApp installed on your phone first.

Downloading the WhatsApp Web File

You will be able to download the WhatsApp app by visiting the official website where you can find the setup file from there. Simply click on the download button found on the right side of the webpage. You can find the heading “Download WhatsApp for Windows PC or Mac”. If you click on this button, you will be prompted to download the setup file.

Downloading on a Mac will give you the option button named “Download for Mac OS X”. Thus, simply click on this button to get going.

Upon choosing this button, you will be prompted for a download location, which will go directly to the one you set up by default on your computer.

Just wait for the file to download, which would take a couple of minutes, after which you can proceed with the installation process.

Installing the WhatsApp File

The download file will be named WhatsAppSetup on a PC or WhatsApp.dmg on a Mac that has a logo along with it as its icon. Double-click on this file to continue installing WhatsApp.

After installing, you should see the WhatsApp logo on the desktop.

Double-click on this logo to open the code in which you can scan the black checkered box with its icon shown in the middle in black-and-white.

Open the app on your phone as well. And then, open the code scanner on WhatsApp which would depend on the phone you are using.

If you are using an Android device, you will have to tap the icon at the menu, which will show the name of the app. For iPhone users, you need to tap Settings found at the bottom-right portion of the screen. And then, you will have to tap the option WhatsApp Web/Desktop above the screen.

Point your camera from the phone to the code that should enable it to scan the code and verify your account.

You can now use WhatsApp Web on your computer after you have followed the instructions carefully.