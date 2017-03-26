Clash Royale Bandit Challenge Tips and Tricks You Can Easily Learn

In case you didn’t know until now, the Bandit Draft Challenge is the most recent game mode released for Clash Royale. The challenge is similar to other Draft Challenges that were released for this game in the past. Even so, it has an innovative and interesting twist that makes it different from the previous Clash Royale challenges. The catch here is that you can only use one legendary card, namely the Bandit.

How do you play?

The first entry to the game is free. When you start a match, you have to choose one of two cards. The card you did not select will go to your opponent and you have to pick a card four times, then one of you will have to play with the Bandit or against it.

Tips and tricks