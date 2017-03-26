Clash Royale Bandit Challenge Tips and Tricks You Can Easily Learn

In case you didn’t know until now, the Bandit Draft Challenge is the most recent game mode released for Clash Royale. The challenge is similar to other Draft Challenges that were released for this game in the past. Even so, it has an innovative and interesting twist that makes it different from the previous Clash Royale challenges. The catch here is that you can only use one legendary card, namely the Bandit.
How do you play?
The first entry to the game is free. When you start a match, you have to choose one of two cards. The card you did not select will go to your opponent and you have to pick a card four times, then one of you will have to play with the Bandit or against it.
Tips and tricks
- If you want to win, you have to choose your cards carefully. For instance, if you pick the Miner and for the next card you have to choose between Lighting and Poison, you should go for Poison, since it has a better synergy with the Miner.
- Even though the Bandit card seems fun and interesting, players should think of it not only on individual powers and purpose, but also the way in which the card affects the deck or complements it.
- Remember which card counters another one! For instance, if you have to choose between the Bowler and the Barbarians, then you should definitely pick the Bowler, since it would counter the Barbarians.
- Last but not least, memorize the cards in your deck and the ones you know your opponent has in hand. It’s always a good idea to surprise your rival with a Surprise Card, but that works only if the other player is not aware of the cards you have in hand.