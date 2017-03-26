Google Chrome Install on PC, iOS or Android Devices

Before installing Google Chrome for PC, Android, and iOS devices, you need to download this from the Google Chrome browser website. Likewise, there are minimum system requirements to use it on your system.

Installing Google chrome on Windows

The system requirements for Windows on PC is at least Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10 or newer. It should also have at least Intel Pentium 4 processor or newer.

After downloading Chrome on your PC, you will be prompted to Save or Run the file. Saving the file requires you to double-click the installer in order to begin the installation. The homepage settings and your browser history will be automatically imported in this process.

Installing Google Chrome on Mac

Make sure that your system at least have OS X Mavericks 10.9 or even newer version. At the same time, you need to download the disk image named Google Chrome.dmg, before you start installing Chrome on Mac.

Search for the Chrome icon in the window that opens and then drag it towards the Application folder. You also need to authenticate if you don’t have administrative rights. Otherwise, you just need to drag it where you have rights or on your desktop.

Upon opening Chrome, your settings and your browser history will be automatically imported. Open the Finder, and then on the right of Chrome on the sidebar of the window simply click Eject.

Installing Google Chrome on Linux

The minimum system requirements for installing Chrome on Linux include a 64-bit Ubuntu 14.04 or later, openSUSE 13.1 or later, Debian 8 or later, or Fedora Linux 21 or later. It would also help if you have Intel Pentium 4 processor or later.

You can use the same file that would install Google Chrome on your computer in order to install Chrome on Linux. But you have to be an administrator to copy and install files on your computer. So, first you need to download the installer file and then click OK so that you can open the package. Then, you are going to click the Install Package. Take note that Chrome will add more program information to the software manager in order to keep it updated.