Kingdom Hearts 3 Fans Get a Glimpse of the Rock Troll and Much More

Developed by Square Enix, Kingdom Hearts is a series of action role-playing game designed for PS4 and Xbox One. A collaboration of Enix and Disney, this exciting game is about the triumph of Light over Darkness through friendship.

While Kingdom Hearts 3 was already mentioned around four years ago, there is no definite date yet for its release. A sequel to Kingdom Hearts II, this twelfth installment is set based on the events of Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance. It was conceptualized way back in 2006 but was finally confirmed at the E3.

What makes this sequel worth waiting for, aside from the long waiting period, are the gameplay features that we have seen in the previous versions and at the same time, the introduction of “Attraction Flow” attacks, along with Disney Parks attractions. Moreover, this is a pioneer in the sense that this version will be using Unreal Engine 4.

Game director, Tetsuya Nomura gave awesome details about the game, including the powers of the protagonist’s weapon. According to the director, Sora’s Keyblade will now have transformative powers.

Although the developers and collaborating teams are tightlipped about the details, leaks and rumors still surfaced. Also, there was Nomura’s revelation. According to him, keyblade transformations include becoming a bazooka and a crossbow. Since there will be transformations, the powers and defensive moves will rely on what type of transformation will be used by Sora.

Meanwhile, the concert held in Japan a few weeks ago was on March 10 and there was a segment where the voice talent of Xion and Kairi, Rise Uchida, shared a few lines from the game. It featured Xion giving Sora a special message of thanks as well as Kairi sharing her training experience with Lea. This short but memorable narrative was welcomed with awe by the audience. This might not have directly mentioned the upcoming installment but there are rumors that the friendship Kairi and Lea have as well as the bond they have built during their training days will be brought to the next sequel. As for the character of Xion, fans are looking forward to its comeback in Kingdom Hearts 3. This is a world tour concert but there is no confirmation if this narrative will be included in the duration of the tour.

Meanwhile, a screenshot of the upcoming game was also released by Square Enix and this was one with the Rock Troll. Here, Sora is seen fighting an enormous-looking enemy and some were quick to speculate that this was one of the battles with a boss. But according to the director, the Rock Troll is a mini-boss or a mid-boss. The battle is said to be in the city of Thebes in Olympus.

So far, these are just some of the details about the game but there will be other updates to come. While Kingdom Hearts 3 will not be released this month, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 will be out on March 28, in time with the games 15th anniversary.