PS4 vs. Xbox One – No Exclusives Winner

2016 brought some interesting things in what concerns the rivalry between PS4 and Xbox One. If up until now the Sony product surpassed the Microsoft one, it seemed that lately PS4 started to lose its advantages.

However, Sony still promises more for 2017, if we start by thinking about Uncharted 4 and then about Nioh, Gravity Rush 2, Nier: Automata or Horizon Zero Dawn. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s plans are quite unclear, since they have been delaying or canceling projects altogether. Besides, they have been releasing follow-ups that don’t match at all the success reached by previous installments. Even with all these, neither of the two platforms wins when it comes to most or best exclusives.

The real winner here seems to be the PC, and here Microsoft is truly the king. It is indeed so if you think about all the Microsoft products, not just the Xbox One console. No wonder that we end up giving the title for the platform with most exclusives to the PC, since one of the most arguments here is the quantity. Most games are PC destined, whether they are good or bad.

There are so many titles made exclusively for PC, some of them being the most popular ones in the world: Sims 4, World of Warcraft, Civilization 6, Starcraft 2, DOTA 2, League of Legends and so on. Of course, you can find some of their versions, or similar games, on consoles too, but it’s not quite the same thing. Moreover, builder sims and strategy games are mostly dedicated to PCs, while on the console you can only find a small amount of MMOs, adventure games, MOBAs or puzzle games.

In case you really want to play some games on the console or vice versa, from console to PC, there are indeed some emulators available, but watch out, since some of them are illegal.