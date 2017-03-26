Simple Google Chrome Tips and Tricks for Everyday Use

If you think you are not getting the full potential of Google Chrome on your computer, then you have to learn more about how to get it work for you even harder. Here are some tips and tricks to make things easier for you.

Customizing the Tab Screen

Installing a Chrome extension would make your version of the app to work harder for you. One way of doing it is to install Momentum. So instead of getting some recent sites and apps, you would get a personal dashboard that presents things to do, favorite links, a quote of the day, and a picturesque landscape.

Getting DevTools on Chrome

This is suitable for those who like to peek under the hood of a website. Basically, Chrome Developer Tools has some comprehensive suite of widgets for Web authoring and debugging to allow anyone to look over the CSS and HTML codes of a Web page. This is a faster way of finding the sources of images or videos on a page. Moreover, this makes it faster to make updates as you can debug some rendering problems, among other stuff.

Running Android Applications in Google Chrome

This can be made possible if you use Android Runtime for Chrome (ARC). This might just be a Developer Preview with some caveats. However, it has a principle of running tablet and smartphone apps on the desktop, which is a promising development.

Learning Some Keyboard Shortcuts

For a power user, keyboard might still be king. In fact, having a combination of keys can save a lot of time all throughout the day. Some of the shortcuts would include:

Ctrl/Cmd + T – to open a tab,

Ctrl/Cmd + Shift + B – to toggle the visibility of the bookmark bar,

Ctrl/Cmd + W – this would close the current tab,

Ctrl/Cmd + L – This would highlight some texts in the address bar,

Ctrl + Tab – this would switch tabs towards the right, and

Ctrl + Shift + Tab – this would switch tabs to the left.

The Task Manager

If you think that your browser is starting to get sluggish as you would open a lot of tabs due to multitasking duties, then you might want to use the task manager.

Windows and OS X have some Activity Monitor and Task Manager Applets that would help identify, which process is eating up so much process space. You simply have to click on the Chrome menu, More Tools, and Task Manager to get a list of processes of the browser. Such would include some open tabs and Web pages, including browser extensions and background pages.

Chrome Remote Desktop