WhatsApp Web Best Tips to Hide Chats and Stay Incognito

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging app. Its users appreciate it for its many features, as well as the fact that the conversations are safe and free of most glitches or lags. If you want to maximize your WhatsApp user experience, maybe it’s time you tried WhatsApp Web, the desktop version of the beloved app that can be accessed by simply scanning the code of web.whatsapp.com from your phone.

Now that you’re all set for using WhatsApp on your computer, you can try these neat tips and tricks that will allow you to use it at its full potential.

Stay incognito by hiding timestamps

The downside of WhatsApp is that anyone that has your number can contact you on them, unless you block them. However, there are some people who just annoy you sometimes and you want to hide the fact that you’ve seen their message for a little while, until you feel like answering it. WhatsApp’s “last seen” timestamp can prevent you from doing this, but you can simply disable it. Go to Settings > Account > Privacy in order to disable timestamps, hide your status and profile photo and even hide read receipts.

Monitor data usage

If you’re concerned with how much data WhatsApp might be using, go to Settings > Account > Data Usage > Network Usage. This will show you the number of sent and received messages, along with the data that they used up.

Hide chat conversations

Sometimes, you just don’t want other people seeing all the conversations you have. If there are some conversations you’d rather keep on the down-low, you can archive them, and they will disappear from the recent chats list, but not be deleted. If you want to access them, simply search for them using the search bar.