Clash of Clans Updates and Official Upcoming Additions

Clash of Clans is a free mobile strategy game that has been developed by Supercell. The game was firstly released for iOS back in August 2012 and it was finally launched for Android in October 2013.
In Clash of Clans, the players will need to build their own town and defend it from invaders. At the same time, they will need to train troops and send them to battle in order to steal resources from other players.
Supercell is continuously working on its “Clash of Clans” game, which has brought some good revenues in the past few years. Some new screenshots are suggesting that a new patch is being prepared for this game, which will add shipyard, so it’s worth waiting for it.
According to reports, the shipyard will allow you to craft ships and probably use them in your raids. We’re not sure if these ships will also be able to defend your village, but that would be quite interesting.
In concordance with iSport Times, Supercell has confirmed that the inclusion of ship in “Clash of Clans” is in the works, which means that the fans are now wondering when the new addition will be released.
Unfortunately, the developer company has not revealed any official information regarding this upcoming addition. However, there are many Clash of Clans fans who are thinking that following the recently released balancing update, the shipyard patch is coming to the game.
We remind you that the Japan’s Clash of Clans Twitter account has shared an image of the recently balancing update. In that particular image we’ve spotted a secret message about the shipyard activation. In the same image was also revealed a ship in the background.
This particular image is fuelling earlier rumors regarding the next update, which will probably include the shipyard to Clash of Clans.