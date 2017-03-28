A few days ago, we’ve talked about Google Maps and the new feature that allows you to share your current location with your friends. Well, it seems that the exact feature is now being added to the Facebook Messenger application.

Thanks to the new feature, you will be able to share your current location with all the Facebook Messenger users that have the latest version of the application installed on a smartphone that runs on either Android or iOS.

If you are inside a group chat on Facebook Messenger, then you can also share the current real-time location with them. However, if you care about your privacy, you can also share it with an individual person.

The new feature is pretty good, especially when you are waiting for a friend of yours that has it enabled. This way, you will estimate how long you will need to wait for him.

You also have the ability to continue sharing your location for a selected period of time, but keep in mind that this will allow the person(s) with whom you’ve shared the current location to see your exact location for the selected period of time.

Facebook Messenger: Current Location And How It Works