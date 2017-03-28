Google Play Store Update With Better Opportunity for New Developers

Apple users will know that the Free App of the Week section is by no means a new idea, with the iTunes App Stores having had one for a long time now. However, it’s about time Android users benefited from such offers as well, and that’s exactly what Google is currently putting to good use. However, there are some limits to it.
A Sure Way to Avoid Low-Quality Apps
The catch lies in the fact that Google Play Store’s curated section of free apps will have the app available for free only during the week it’s displayed there, and then the app goes back to its initial retail price. However, there are also benefits to this, like avoiding shady, deceptive, low-quality free apps. While some apps you find in the app store don’t pose an actual threat to your phone’s safety, if they’re free, there’s a big chance they’re also low quality.
By choosing to download free apps only when they’ve been featured by Play Store curators themselves, at least you can be sure that they’re the best of their kind out there. Naturally, the featured apps will have to pass through a very thorough review process before they make it on display. This comes as very good news for Android users on the hunt for cool, new and free apps.
Amazing Opportunity for New Developers
The Free App of the Week section will also be an amazing opportunity for free exposure for developers that are just getting started in the app world. If you design a quality app, having it featured in the section can be very beneficial for your reputation and can seriously improve your download numbers, as well as app ratings. All in all, the feature can also be a new way to make a name for yourself in the app world.