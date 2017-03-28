Google Play Store Update Free App Section for U.S Users

The official store that was specially launched for Android OS is called the “Google Play Store”. Well, it seems that Google has just released a new version of this application and it comes with a new addition.
The new addition is a section named “Free App Of The Week”, where you will find one free application that’s available every week. However, keep in mind that this new section is currently available for the people that live in the U.S.
According to Android Police, it is quite easy to access the new Free Apps section. What you will need to do is open the Google Play Store and select the “Apps” section. After that, you will need to go to the bottom of the page and find the “Free App Section” there. Keep in mind that every week, a new free application will appear in there. For example, this week’s free application is Card Wars – Adventure Time by Cartoon Network.
We remind you that before the “Free App” feature was added to the application, Google has started testing new sales features on the developer console. The applications can now be free for 8 days in a row maximum and only once in 30 days.
This will surely make more people download paid applications/games and maybe some of them will even purchase them once the free period will end. Keep in mind that during the free period of time, Google will not count downloads of that particular app/game, in order to keep a fair competition between other paid applications that will not be in the free app section.
We remind you that Apple has been offering a free app per week since 2012, which clearly shows that Google has somehow copied this idea from its rival. At the same time, the developers of iOS applications are able to change their pricing from free to paid, and back to paid whenever they want, which means that there are chances that this feature will also be added to the Google Play Store sometime soon.