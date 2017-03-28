iPad Pro 10.5-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch Rumors and Prices

Unfulfilled rumors of an alleged iPad launch for the iPad Pro 10.5-inch that should have happened last week left many Apple enthusiasts disappointed. However, IHS Markit analyst Rhoda Alexander still believes it will happen, as she did earlier this month. Alexander strongly claims that all signs point to the fact that the iPad 10.5-inch production will commence this month.

The esteemed analyst also added that chances are Apple will do a limited release of the iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and then extend the area to more and more countries as production allows. She also reinforced her previous statement that the 10.5-inch will have the same size as the 9.7-inch due to a smaller bezel, but the display resolution will certainly improve.

How Much Will It Cost?

That’s the question on everyone’s lips. As far as pricing goes, Rhoda Alexander believes that there are high chances the new iPad Pro will retail for the same price as the current 9.7-inch variant, namely 599 dollars. This also implies that the current model will be downgraded to a lower price point, so it’s a win-win situation for everyone.

Other iPad News

2017 seems to be a very busy year as far as iPad launches go. Apple has also announced the release of a 12.9-inch variant of the iPad Pro a long time ago, in October 2015, but no updates have been given on it since. However, all evidence seems to indicate that 2017 will the iPad year, and a very fruitful year for Apple as a company overall. Especially now, with rumors about the iPhone ten-year anniversary flooding the tech world, all eyes are on Apple, and we can’t wait to see what they put out next. However, only time will tell if Rhoda Alexander’s predictions are to come true, alongside many other Apple-related forecasts.