Windows 10 Comes With Hibernation and Sleep Improvements

Neither the sleep function, nor the hibernating one are new additions to Windows, but they might be a little hard to find in the new Windows 10. Moreover, Microsoft added some features and innovations too. Many people prefer to use these settings in order to ensure that the computers do not use unnecessary energy.

Sleep option

You can use the sleep mode when you’re away from the PC for a short period of time. This function forces the computer to use little power, and when you’re back, it will resume from where you left. In order to reach the sleep settings, you have to open up the search bar in Windows 10 and to look up “power options”. You have to choose the Power Options control panel, where you can choose the power plan.

From there you can choose various configurations of sleep and hibernation settings, for example you can choose the High performance setting, where you can adjust the sleep and display settings.

Hibernation feature

If you plan to get away from the computer for a longer period of time, then you should choose the hibernation feature. This option was intended for laptops, and it runs on even less power than the sleep mode, since it saves the current settings you have in a file on the machine.

You also have to go to the Power options menu and go to Advanced settings. Here, you can choose Sleep, and then you will see the Hibernate after option. Now you can add the number of minutes you want the device to wait until it goes in the hibernating state. However, there is the possibility that you cannot access this feature, and in this case it means that your computer does not support hibernating mode so you cannot enjoy this feature, unfortunately.