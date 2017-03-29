Google Maps Location Sharing Feature Update Download Available

It seems that the location sharing feature from Google Maps, which we’ve told you about in a previous article, is now being released for more users. This is actually a result of the feature being removed from the Google+.

We remind you that Google has announced last week that it will introduce the ability for users to share their live location via Google Maps. Unfortunately, it seems that not all Google Maps users were able to use the new feature that the big search engine company has announced.

However, it seems that now the company is ready to release this feature to more users, which means that before the end of week there are high chances that all Google Maps users will be able to test it out.

We remind a few days ago, Facebook has also announced that it will introduce a location sharing feature that will allow users of this application to share their current location with their friends.

We think that the sharing location feature will be added to more and more applications. This will be a great way to check out where your kids go and where they are currently located. This will be definitely a good thing for parents who want to make sure that their kids don’t visit strange locations and that they don’t skip school classes.

In Google Maps, you can also share your trip with your friends and they will also be able to see the estimated time of arrival (ETA) when you will get to your destination. So, if you’ve read about his feature before, but you’ve never got it on your Google Maps application, then we suggest you to re-check it right now, as there are high chances that you’ve just received it.

What are your thoughts about the new location sharing feature that has just been released for Google Maps?