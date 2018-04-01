Get the WhatsApp Download for Nokia this April 2018 While You Can!

Contrary to popular knowledge, everybody’s favorite messaging platform, WhatsApp, is also available for download for Nokia users. As much as possible, WhatsApp provides their services to everyone who has mobile devices. People who use WhatsApp love this application that much that it is already made available for PC. With that in mind, there’s definitely no reason why Nokia devices can’t join in the fun.

With a promise of giving quality messaging or chatting experiences, this app has been continuously connecting friends and families anywhere in the world through the comfort of their mobile devices and desktop computers. For WhatsApp download for Nokia, the app won’t let users experience anything less.

WhatsApp Compatibility for Nokia Devices

Currently, the Nokia Series 40, or simply Nokia S40, support WhatsApp. Based on their official website, WhatsApp lists specific Nokia S40 devices that may enjoy the app’s quality messaging services. These include:

Nokia Asha 206 (both single and dual SIM carries)

Nokia Asha 208 (Preinstalled WhatsApp New)

Nokia Asha 301 (both single and dual SIM chat edition)

Nokia Asha 515 (Preinstalled WhatsApp New)

Nokia Asha 201

Nokia Asha 205 (Chat Edition)

Nokia Asha 210

Nokia Asha 230 (both single and dual SIM carriers)

Nokia Asha 300, 302, 303, 305, 306, 308, 309, 310, 311, 500, 501, 502, 503

Nokia C3-00 and C3-01

Nokia X2-00, X2-01 and X3-02 and X3-02.5 (Refresh)

Getting the application can be done through their official website. Keep in mind, however, that those who want to get the WhatsApp download for Nokia this April 2018, they should do it now while they still can.

According to their blog, the brains behind this application has already regretfully decided to discontinue their support on a number of devices, operating systems or mobile platforms. Together with Blackberry OS, Blackberry 10, Android 2.3.7 and older, Windows 8 and older, iPhone 3GS/iOS6 and its Nokia Symbian S60 counterparts, the Nokia S40 will no longer be supported after the year ends.