Google Play Store on iPhone this April 2018: How is that Possible?

When you hear someone say Google Play Store on iPhone, you’d immediately think of how it can possibly happen. Of course, it’s almost basic knowledge that Google Play Store only caters to providing applications solely for Android users while iPhone users have their dedicated mobile app store provided by the iOS operating system.

However, you’d be surprised at how common this notion has already become. While iOS devices are already packed with hundreds of applications and features that their users immensely enjoy, there are still a lot of applications that are restricted by their systems. Not only that, some available apps for iOS that comes with a price but are totally free for their Android counterparts.

How Would It Possible to Get Google Play Store on iPhone?

Looks like iOS users who wish to get Google Play Store on iPhone can definitely make it possible. With Android’s easy access among countless of applications that are restricted or expensive for iPhone or iOS devices, getting this one-of-a-kind access opens users to a bigger world full of free mobile applications and features. This way, users can surely get the most out of their device!

How is it going to be possible, though? Well, users just need to make a big step before booting Google Play Store on iPhone. They all need to jailbreak their devices. With jailbreaking, iPhone users get to have unrestricted access to what the user limitations imposed by Apple Inc.

How Will You Make It Happen?

Once the device has successfully performed the jailbreak, make sure to get Cydia. This application will take users’ one step closer to getting the Google Play Store. From Cydia, users will have to configure its sources’ access before installing another app, Bootlace. This app will be the portal for users to install other necessary apps such as iDroid and OpeniBoot before being able to install and access the Play Store.

Getting the Google Play Store for iPhone this April 2018 may require a lot of steps to make it happen but in the end, users will get to enjoy access to a plethora of mobile applications that were once disallowed for iOS devices.