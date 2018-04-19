Latest WhatsApp Download For Nokia Asha Update As Of May 2018

There are lots of people who still want to use WhatsApp for older smartphones. In fact, quite a number of Nokia Asha users are wondering if they can use the app to get in touch with their family or friends online.

Basically, the management of WhatsApp has announced that the app would no longer support Nokia S40 devices after December 31, 2018. So, for your app to run until that date, it should be classified as one of the S40 devices.

Fortunate for Nokia Asha 201 to Asha 503 users, this range of devices are still supported. However, there are a number of providers in some countries around the world that are no longer compatible with WhatsApp for Nokia S40 phones.

In India, for instance, users are having difficulties when it comes to using WhatsApp under certain telcos. However, if you come across this issue, you can apply some easy fixes for it. Here are some of them.

Just go to Settings -> Configuration -> Preferred Access Point -> then, choose the provider that you are subscribed with. Then, go to Settings -> Configuration -> Default config. settings -> then Delete the configuration settings. After all that, you can now reboot your mobile device.

At some point, however, there will still be issues related to one or more channels used by WhatsApp. This may have been blocked selectively by the wireless access point settings of the mobile provider. For this reason, it is more appropriate to contact the mobile provider of your device.

You can visit the official website of WhatsApp to be able to download and install WhatsApp for Nokia Asha or any other S40 smartphones. Just visit the link www.whatsapp.com/s40 from the Internet browser of your mobile device.

But before you can download and install WhatsApp on your Nokia Asha, make sure that your device is subscribed to an unlimited data plan, which is one of the minimum requirements.