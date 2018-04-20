Stop Unwanted Emails In Gmail By Freeing Yourself Of Spam

There are a lot of issues that could affect your experience when using Gmail but only a few people would know how to fix it. Here are some of the quickest ways that you can do to avoid certain issues like unwanted emails that keep on coming. Instead of repeatedly deleting stuff from your Inbox on a daily basis, you can set it work your way without stressing yourself up.

Blocking Individual Address

If someone is bothering you through email, then you can avoid this from happening by blocking his or her email address.

Just open Gmail and open any email from a particular sender.

Click the arrow-down icon shown at the upper right corner of the email.

You can then click the “Block (name of sender)” in order to block that person from sending any more emails.

Any messages from that particular sender would be moved to the folder named “Junk”. However, if you have accidentally blocked someone else, you can still unblock him or her if you mimic the same steps.

Unblocking Email Address

Open Gmail and click the Settings with the gear icon on the right corner of your Inbox. Choose the Settings option from the list and then tap the Filters and Blocklist tab. Then, you have to click the “Unblock” link at the row of the sender you are trying to unblock. This time, you can reinstate the person whom you previously blocked from your email list.

Filtering Spam Messages

Perhaps the easiest way to stop spam emails from reaching your Inbox is to activate the Spam filter on your Gmail account. You can do this by first clicking the arrow-down icon from your search box on top of the webpage. A window will appear to allow you to specify the details of your search.

You need to enter the details of the search again by clicking the arrow-down icon. This will help you determine if the search criteria has worked properly. Then, choose the “Create filter with this search” button from the bottom of the search window. Select the action you would like to set for such messages that you have chosen. You can do this by putting a check on the right box. If you are dealing with spam messages though, you are advised to check the “Delete it” option. Then, click on the Create filter button to begin freeing yourself of spam emails from your Gmail account.

Reporting Spam Messages

You also have the option to report spam if the Spam filters would not work at times. This is because some messages would still make their way even when the filters are on. You can resolve this problem by alerting Gmail that you have received a Spam message. Just click on the arrow-down icon at the upper-right corner of your email, then choose “Report Spam” from the list of options. Take note that all messages that are marked Spam will be sent to your folder named “Junk”.