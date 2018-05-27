Last Chance to Download GTA 5 DLC on Xbox One and PS4?

PS4 and Xbox One players of the well-loved free roam action-adventure video game, Grand Theft Auto 5, recently confirmed new developments for its downloadable content (GTA 5 DLC). Their new updates will introduce new features that fans will surely enjoy.

For the GTA 5 DLC for Xbox One and PS4 players, updates for the game involves new gameplay features that are worth noting. More specifically, new features are rolled out that has to do with the creator tool, multiplayer features, content, and a whole lot more.

What’s New with GTA 5 DLC for Xbox One and PS4?

As promised, the latest updates for the GTA 5 Online DLC version for Xbox One and PS4 are going to be explosive. With the new GTA 5 1.27 version, such improvements will definitely add more fun to the entire gameplay experience. Here are some of the upgrades or updates that players all over the world can enjoy.

New Racing Modes

The recent update welcomes their most important reveal: GTA 5 Online can now get the latest San Andreas Super Sports Series DLC. Rockstar Games, the creators of the Grand Theft Auto gaming enterprises, confirmed that this addition will also open up two new racing modes: Adversary and Racing modes.

New Content

Along with the update comes with a new list of car selections for players to have more fun and varied options. Besides that, more items are added, like the clothes shops which now includes the Seven Classic Racing Suit outfits.

Creator Tool Features

Finally, there are a number of changes that can be seen in the Creator tool feature. For example, GTA 5 features like the insurance caps are now adjusted to $20 and new checkpoint options are added to the Race Creator. Also, Creator Prop limits have also increased from 150 props to 200 props. Dynamic props, however, still remain at 20.

All these updates and more for the GTA 5 DLC for Xbox One and PS4 can now be enjoyed by all players worldwide. And as for the future of GTA, fans are surely hoping for more improvements and updates.