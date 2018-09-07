Is Modded/Hacked Play Store Legal and Safe to Download?

Whenever an Android user looks for an application to download and install in his or her device, the first resource they’ll look into is the Google Play Store. However, there are times when the app they’re looking for is either unavailable, incompatible, or comes with a price.

Because of this, curious and persistent users look for other possible ways to download apps they couldn’t install from the Play Store without spending anything at all. Sometimes, users turn to modding or hacking applications for them to configure or customize applications and enjoy them they way they want to. And when it comes to this technique, it’s also possible to download a modded Play Store.

A Modded Play Store? What does it do?

Like other modded apps, a modded/hacked Play Store allows users to enjoy the app’s features including the ones that are not accessible to free users. However, a modded Play Store allows users to do more than what they generally expected.

From its term, a modded APK allows users to modify the app to perform functions or features that they initially weren’t given access to. The term itself originated from computer gaming communities but it evolved into a slang that is now used by many tech-savvy individuals

Coming from those definitions, a modded/hacked Play Store mainly allows you to have access to these features:

1. Disable self-update or auto-updates for apps you installed from the modded app.

2. Perform a refund from paid apps but will not lose the app itself.

3. Enable in-app payment

4. Change DPI

How to Mod the Google Play Store

In order to enjoy the features that users can do with a modded Play Store, users may need to install a third party app to make it possible. Also, they’re going to need to have their device rooted.

In this case, you can use a modded Play Store through a Lucky Patcher app. Users will have to download the latest APK version of the app, install it, then grant root access. From there, you can download, install the modded Play Store, and then enjoy its features.

Is It Safe and Legal to Do So?

As much as what the modded app can do, some users still have a few concerns like its safety and its authenticity.

Well, downloading a third party app like the Lucky Patcher to get a modded Play Store is safe especially if you back up your phone’s user data and OS before doing so. However, getting the app doesn’t assure devices from being safe from malicious files and software.

This way, if anything goes wrong along the way, it’s easy to restore your files and OS back to its state before getting the modded APK or started patching with your chosen third-party app.

With all these risks in mind, it’s important to exercise caution before deciding if you should do this or not. So, make sure that you have weighed all the pros and cons and understood all the possible outcomes before you come to a decision.